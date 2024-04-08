Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Launches New Political Party
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday formally initiated the process of registering his new political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), officially signaling his departure from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).
Abbasi personally visited the Election Commission headquarters in Islamabad and provided all the necessary information for the registration of his party. He confirmed that he had submitted all required documents to the election regulator.
In his interaction with the media, Abbasi mentioned that the name of his political party has yet to be finalized. However, he reiterated his commitment to participating in the upcoming general elections under the banner of his new political entity.
