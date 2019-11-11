Shahid Khaqan Abbasi moves Lahore High Court for issuance of production orders

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging step of not issuing his production orders

The former prime minister had filed the petition stating that he had written a letter to National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action had been taken.

He argued that the NA speaker had issued production orders of various members but he was ignored, which was a discriminatory act.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of his production orders as all citizens were equal and no discrimination could be made.

It is pertinent to mention here that a single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the petition on Tuesday.