Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes NAB Chairman’s extension

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) PML-N senior leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday opposed extension of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, saying that Constitution was silent on the subject matter.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PTI government would be exposed if it made any attempt to extend the tenure of incumbent NAB Chairman.

He was talking to the reporters after appearance before Islamabad Accountability Court judge Azam Khan in the LNG reference case.

Abbasi said there was no such thing as extension in the constitution and the government's intention will be exposed if it tries to extend NAB chairman’s tenure. “NAB chairman is the government's subordinate and makes cases on its behalf,” he alleged.

The lawyer of the accused persons pleaded before the court that the case hearing may be postponed due to the strike of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The court put off further hearing of the case till July 27.

Abbasi told newsmen: “There are LHC judgments in almost all NAB cases against PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Khawja Asif and Saad Rafique.”

The former prime minister vowed to fight the NAB ‘atrocities’ and said if there would be any case against the NAB chairman then he must be held accountable for allowing his office to be used politically.

The PML-N senior leader said, “In LNG reference, around 13 members of my family and friends are being framed. The reality of this case has already been told by Islamabad High Court in its detailed judgment of bail plea. The court wrote there was no financial benefit charge in this case”

He said that the incumbent government did not find any corruption scandal of the Nawaz Sharif era. Abbasi also mentioned the alleged scandals of the government like petroleum prices and the Ring Road scandal. NAB was only to divide the opposition, he added.