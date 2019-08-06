Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refuses to attend joint session of Parliament on production order

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Prime, Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has refused to attend the parliament joint session regarding Kashmir issue on production order

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Former Prime, Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has refused to attend the parliament joint session regarding Kashmir issue on production order .President Arif Alvi has summoned the parliament meeting as Indian Prime Minister,Nerendra Modi has revoked Article 370 and 35-A under which Kashmir will now be called a Federal territory rather that an autonomous state and will have its own legislative assembly.

The production orders were issued to Asif Ali Zardari, Khwaja Saad Rafiq and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.