Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says decisions taken by federal govt, ECC caused hike in sugar prices

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) The decisions taken by the Federal cabinet and Economic Coordination Committee caused hike in prices of sugar across the country, PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said here on Saturday.

He said he met Sugar Crisis Inquiry Commission head Wajid Zia to record his statement and submitted all the facts before the commission regarding this crisis.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters soon after his appearance before the Commission in Islamabad.

He said that the prime minister should ask his cabinet regarding the increase in rates of sugar, adding that the green signal to export sugar was given despite no surplus amount of the product in the country.

He went on to say that the export of sugar continued for sixteen months but the government did not take any notice of it, adding that there should be a tax on imports so it was not possible to import sugar.

This situation shows that the prime minister is corrupt,” said Abbasi.

He said NAB chairman was unable to see other crises like sugar and medicines, adding that they put Opposition leader in prison but could not make a single case.

He sad the subsidy of Rs 20 billino was given by the government for sugar due to which the prices of sugar remained under control.

The Sugar Commission, he said, should summon Prime Minister Imran Khan and the head of ECC if it wanted to get to the bottom of the hike in sugar crisis as the head of the ECC was a corrupt man and inept man.

“ECC head is also responsible if the PM takes decisions,” he said.