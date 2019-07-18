UrduPoint.com
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Skips NAB Appearance In LNG Scandal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on Thursday skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi appearance in a case pertaining to the LNG scandal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on Thursday skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi appearance in a case pertaining to the LNG scandal.The erstwhile premier wrote a letter to the anti-corruption watchdog and sought time to appear before it.

"I received the NAB notice yesterday and it was not possible for me to appear before the bureau on such a short notice."Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sought three-day time from the NAB Rawalpindi for appearance.

"Let it be known that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was summoned by the NAB in case pertaining to the LNG scandal as department has launched formal investigations against him, and had called for him for the first time.According to the NAB notice, "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi possesses vital information regarding the LNG scandal.

The national exchequer suffered loss worth billions of rupees owing to illegal contracts." The Pakistan Muslim-League (Nawaz) leader earlier appeared thrice before of the NAB during the inquiry.

