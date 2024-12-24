Open Menu

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Suggests Reforms To Uphold Quaid-e-Azam's Vision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed the urgent need for fundamental reforms to ensure stability in Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed the urgent need for fundamental reforms to ensure stability in Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan.

He made these remarks during a visit to Multan while cutting a cake to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary at the office of Gulistan Property Marketing CEO, Qari Abdul Rauf Qureshi. The event, hosted by political and social leader Husnain Khan, was attended by dignitaries including Rana Faraz Noon, Iqbal Jilani, Arsalan Jilani, Qalb Haider, and Mian Zain-ul-Abideen.

Abbasi highlighted the importance of addressing the problems of common citizens through practical reforms. “Youth should be educated and trained to adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology,” he said, stressing that the young generation is key to Pakistan’s progress.

Expressing his pleasure at visiting Multan, Abbasi appreciated the contributions of individuals like Qari Abdul Rauf Qureshi and Husnain Khan. “I am confident that such personalities will support the cause of national stability, development, and prosperity.

I assure you of my full commitment to implementing Quaid-e-Azam’s vision,” he added.

Qari Abdul Rauf Qureshi and Husnain Khan praised Abbasi’s leadership and assured him of their unwavering support. They lauded his services to the country during his tenure as Prime Minister. Abbasi was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival.

Later, Abbasi addressed the media and reiterated the need for the creation of new provinces to address governance challenges. “South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces were agreed upon by all, yet no action was taken,” he stated. He advocated for provinces to be formed without linguistic biases, emphasizing his party’s commitment to the cause. “New provinces will reduce problems and improve governance,” he added.

On political dynamics, He remarked that all political parties are currently part of the government in some form or another. He also reflected on his legal battles, saying, “I pay the highest taxes. Cases against me still exist, but such challenges are part of a politician’s journey.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Young Bahawalpur Progress Gulistan Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

27 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

1 minute ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

1 minute ago
 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon ..

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

1 minute ago
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Qu ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision

1 minute ago
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values ..

PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood

10 minutes ago
 Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Ben ..

Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed

10 minutes ago
 Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, secu ..

Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security

10 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punja ..

Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Ministe ..

10 minutes ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in C ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan