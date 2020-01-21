Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand extended till Feb 4

(@fidahassanain)

The court observed that indictment proceedings cannot be initiated because of absence of another accused Shahid Islam in the case of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 21st, 2020) National Accountability Court (NAB) extended till Feb 04 judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

As the proceedings commence the NAB officials produced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court. But the court asked for the report regarding arrest of Shahid islam –an absconder in the same case. The judge observed that indictment proceedings could not be carried out due to one absconder.

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

Abbasi as minister for petroleum and natural resources has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favorite company.

The anti-graft body approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi According to the NAB, the contract cased loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

It may also be mentioned here that former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was also interrogated by the NAB in the same case.