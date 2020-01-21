UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s Judicial Remand Extended Till Feb 4

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:29 PM

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand extended till Feb 4

The court observed that indictment proceedings cannot be initiated because of absence of another accused Shahid Islam in the case of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 21st, 2020) National Accountability Court (NAB) extended till Feb 04 judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

As the proceedings commence the NAB officials produced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court. But the court asked for the report regarding arrest of Shahid islam –an absconder in the same case. The judge observed that indictment proceedings could not be carried out due to one absconder.

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

Abbasi as minister for petroleum and natural resources has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favorite company.

The anti-graft body approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi According to the NAB, the contract cased loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

It may also be mentioned here that former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was also interrogated by the NAB in the same case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Same May September 2018 Muslim Billion Court

Recent Stories

S. Korean envoy to Nepal calls for continued searc ..

1 minute ago

PTDC announces "Cholistan Jeep Rally" on Feb 13, ..

1 minute ago

1042 flour outlets, 42 truck points set up in divi ..

1 minute ago

Celtics hand Lakers 'butt-whipping', Sixers domina ..

1 minute ago

Drinking Tea May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease ..

1 minute ago

Nearly half billion people worldwide lack decent j ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.