Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's Lawyer Conclude Cross Examination With Witness

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's lawyer conclude cross examination with witness

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's lawyer on Tuesday concluded his cross examination with a prosecution witness in LNG reference before an accountability court of Islamabad.

The court also instructed the counsels of other co-accused to conduct their cross examination with the same witness from next hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister , his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, ex-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and others.

At the outset of hearing, Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah conducted his cross examination with witness Fasihuddin.

The witness said that he had not presented the NAB summon notice before the court.

He had appeared before NAB investigation officer twice.

He said that Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Company had not made any investments in LNG project. The lawyer asked that whether the LNG matter was brought up before the Supreme Court to this the witness said he could not comment on it at this time.

The lawyer said that Sui Southern had faced a loss in pipeline project from Karachi to Sehon. The witness said that the funds worth Rs 40 billions were spent on this project but it did not face any loss.

After this, the court instructed the other defence lawyers to conduct cross examination with the witness and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

