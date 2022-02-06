HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and PML-N's senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said the PPP government had failed to solve problems of the people of Sindh despite being in government for 13 consecutive years.

He said this while talking to media persons during his visit to Hyderabad and Sanghar.

Shahid Khaqan Abassi said PML-N would context next elections against Pakistan Peoples Party.