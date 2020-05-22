Shahid Khaqan reaches Sukkur met Khursheed Shah

Former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Sukkur where he visited Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in NICVD, Khairpur, told Khursheed Shah 's Secretary here on Friday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Sukkur where he visited Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in NICVD, Khairpur, told Khursheed Shah 's Secretary here on Friday.

Although, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did not talk to the media. Both leaders discussed the current political situation of the country.