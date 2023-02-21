(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for non-appearance in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference.

AC Judge Nasir Javed Raja, who heard the LNG reference, also issued bailable arrest warrants against co-accused Uzma Adil.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Uzma Adil could not appear before the court.

The court noted that even the applications for exemption from appearance were also not filed by the two accused. The case was then adjourned till March 14.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Uzma Adil, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others are named as accused in the reference for awarding the LNG terminal contract for a period of 15 years allegedly to a company of their liking in violation of rules.