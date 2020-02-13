UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Khaqan's Bail Petition Adjourned Till Feb 20

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Shahid Khaqan's bail petition adjourned till Feb 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing on a bail petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 20, in LNG import agreement reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing on a bail petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 20, in LNG import agreement reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on bail petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB 's Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana pleaded that an interim reference pertaining to LNG import scam had been filed by the bureau. The department had also gathered the banking transaction record of former prime minister.

To this, Abbasi's counsel Barrister Zafarullah contended that these transactions were related to the personal business of his client. He said that NAB should inform the court if these transactions were made with any private company related to LNG terminal.

The chief justice asked the prosecutor to present the questionnaire which had been shared with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to this the NAB investigation officer said that the former prime minister had not given satisfactory answers.

The chief justice taunted that whether it would be satisfactory for anti graft body if the accused confessed the crime. Who would be responsible if someone was disrespected with the arrest of NAB, he asked and said that whether the corruption would be eliminated with the arrest of people.

Barrister Zafarullah said that his client was running his own business and was a fifth biggest tax payer of the country. He said that Shahid Khan was in custody for last 205 days in this case while the other accused including former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Imran Sheikh had been granted bails in the same reference.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Business Company Same February Islamabad High Court Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Lebanese Military Court Finds 21 IS Affiliates Gui ..

1 minute ago

Russian Constitution Amendments to Entail Changes ..

1 minute ago

Brexit to not affect European Union's relation wit ..

1 minute ago

Shah Abdul Latif University organizes seminar on " ..

6 minutes ago

Power notifies suspension schedule in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

Legendary AJK Police officer shaheed Muhammad Yasi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.