The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing on a bail petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 20, in LNG import agreement reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing on a bail petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 20, in LNG import agreement reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on bail petition of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB 's Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana pleaded that an interim reference pertaining to LNG import scam had been filed by the bureau. The department had also gathered the banking transaction record of former prime minister.

To this, Abbasi's counsel Barrister Zafarullah contended that these transactions were related to the personal business of his client. He said that NAB should inform the court if these transactions were made with any private company related to LNG terminal.

The chief justice asked the prosecutor to present the questionnaire which had been shared with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to this the NAB investigation officer said that the former prime minister had not given satisfactory answers.

The chief justice taunted that whether it would be satisfactory for anti graft body if the accused confessed the crime. Who would be responsible if someone was disrespected with the arrest of NAB, he asked and said that whether the corruption would be eliminated with the arrest of people.

Barrister Zafarullah said that his client was running his own business and was a fifth biggest tax payer of the country. He said that Shahid Khan was in custody for last 205 days in this case while the other accused including former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Imran Sheikh had been granted bails in the same reference.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for one week.