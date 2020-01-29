UrduPoint.com
Shahid Malik Assumes Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:37 PM

Shahid Malik assumes office

Newly appointed Deputy Divisional Superintendent Lahore Pakistan Railways Shahid Abbas Malik took over the charge of his office on Wednesday

According to the notification, earlier, new Deputy DS was working as Deputy Chief Engineer middle, Railway Headquarters.

According to the notification, earlier, new Deputy DS was working as Deputy Chief Engineer middle, Railway Headquarters.

