Shahid Malik assumes office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Divisional Superintendent Lahore Pakistan Railways Shahid Abbas Malik took over the charge of his office on Wednesday.

According to the notification, earlier, new Deputy DS was working as Deputy Chief Engineer middle, Railway Headquarters.