Shahid Niaz appointed as Commissioner Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Mr. Muhammad Shahid Niaz, a grade-20 officer, has been appointed as Commissioner Faisalabad Division.

He was transferred from board of Revenue where he was performing duties as Member (Colonies) Board of Revenue Punjab.

This post was vacant after retirement of his predecessor Zahid Hussain who retired after attaining the age of superannuation on October 08, 2022, said a spokesman of local administration.