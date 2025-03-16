Open Menu

Shahid Rind Condemns Blast Near Bus On Nushki-Dalbandin Highway

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Shahid Rind condemns blast near bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred near a bus on the Nushki-Dalbandin Highway and expressed his deep sorrow and regret over the incident.

In a statement, Shahid Rind extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast. He also expressed sympathy with the injured, offering prayers for their swift and full recovery. "We stand with the affected families in this moment of grief," he said.

Rind described the attack as a brutal and ruthless act, emphasizing that targeting innocent civilians is an unforgivable crime.

"Such actions are not only cruel but also aim to create fear and instability in the region," he added.

The spokesperson pointed out that the enemy elements are trying to destabilize the region, but he made it clear that such cowardly acts of terrorism would not weaken the resolve of the people of Balochistan.

Shahid Rind concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to combat terrorism and ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan. He reiterated that efforts would continue to bring those responsible for this tragic attack to justice and protect the public from future threats.

