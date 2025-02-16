Shahid Rind condemns Kalat incident, orders investigation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spokespman of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of Levies person in Kalat area, and said that an investigation into the attack has been ordered and a search operation for the perpetrators is underway.

The spokesman said that terrorists elements were attacked on a Levies checkpost in Kalat, resulting one martyred and two others Levies personnel injured. He confirmed that the brave Levies personnel carried out an immediate retaliatory action, forcing the attackers to flee.

The government, he said has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and paid tribute to the martyred Levies officer and expressed solidarity with the grieved family.

The security forces have been given specific instructions to apprehend those responsible. The injured personnel have been transferred to Quetta for medical treatment, he said and emphasized that the sacrifices of security forces in the restoration of peace will not go in vain.