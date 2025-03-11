Open Menu

Shahid Rind Confirms Attack On Jaffar Express

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Shahid Rind confirms attack on Jaffar Express

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Tuesday confirmed the firing incident on the Jaffar Express in the areas between Gudalur and Peru Kanri of Dhadar.

The Peshawar bound Jaffar Express was on the way when unknown armed men attacked the passenger train in the hilly terrain of Kachhi district.

Shahid Rind in a statement issued to media said that “emergency has been declared in the Sibi Hospital and ambulances have been dispatched to rescue the affectees. However, he expressed his concern over the access to the location as saying that it would take time to reach out the mountainous and rugged terrain. He said due to the accessibility rescue and relief efforts would take some time.”

Meanwhile, in response to the emergency situation, the Railway has sent a rescue train to the site, while security forces are also en route to the affected area, Shahid Rind further said that authorities are currently reviewing the nature of the incident, including the possibility of terrorism being involved.

Spokesman government of Balochistan citing the initial report, noted that the attack could be linked to terrorist activities, as investigations are ongoing. The Balochistan government has issued directives for taking emergency measures, with all relevant government departments and law enforcement agencies to respond to the situation.

The government spokesperson has urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading chaos, and allow the authorities to handle the matter.

