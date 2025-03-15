Open Menu

Shahid Shamsi's Death Widely Condoled

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Shahid Shamsi's death widely condoled

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The socio-political leaders on Saturday condoled the death of renowned journalist and Editor of Daily Kaleem, Shahid Mehar Shamsi.

In a statement, prominent political leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the senior journalist.

He extended heartfelt condolences to his family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to cope with this tragedy.

Barrister Arslan Sheikh stated that it was very sad to hear about the passing away of senior journalist Shahid Mehar Shamsi.

"He was a man of principles and was respected for his views. May he rest in eternal peace", he said.

He added the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

The members of Sukkur Press Club expressed sorrow over the death of Shamsi.

They extended condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. They said that Shahid Mehar Shamsi was a noble man and an institution, adding that he was a journalist of national stature.

Recent Stories

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

11 minutes ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

30 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

2 hours ago
 Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

5 hours ago
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

14 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan