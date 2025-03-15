SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The socio-political leaders on Saturday condoled the death of renowned journalist and Editor of Daily Kaleem, Shahid Mehar Shamsi.

In a statement, prominent political leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the senior journalist.

He extended heartfelt condolences to his family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to cope with this tragedy.

Barrister Arslan Sheikh stated that it was very sad to hear about the passing away of senior journalist Shahid Mehar Shamsi.

"He was a man of principles and was respected for his views. May he rest in eternal peace", he said.

He added the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

The members of Sukkur Press Club expressed sorrow over the death of Shamsi.

They extended condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. They said that Shahid Mehar Shamsi was a noble man and an institution, adding that he was a journalist of national stature.