PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's prominent businessman Shahid Khan Shinwari has been appointed as Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Central Standing Committee for "Trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics" by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Commerce.

A notification issued here said this committee is considered to be an important platform for trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States. Shahid Shinwari is also Senior Member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was made convener by president of FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar.

According to the statement he will work on trade affairs, imports and exports matter and will play his role in resolving the problems and obstacles in the way of trade between the Pak Afghan and Central Asian Republics.

He has vast experience in Pak Afghan and Central Asian Republics trade.

Shahid Shinwari, the convener of the Central Standing Committee, while talking to media said that a meeting would be held soon with all the stakeholders and responsible officials to make Pak-Afghan and Central Asia Trade more active.

He added that in this connection all the hurdles would be removed adding a meeting would be held with Afghanistan Counterparts and officials, along with the members of the Federation of Pakistan, the Pakistani Embassy and Commercial Consulate in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Commercial apparatus based in Pakistan, Commandant Khyber Rifle, Customs personnel and other responsible officers to discuss the issues.