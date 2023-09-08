Shahid Tarar, Donald Blome discuss matters of mutual interest

Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar and United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Friday discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar and United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Friday discussed matters of mutual interest.

In a meeting, the minister said that Pak-US bilateral relations had evolved from security to other fields such as trade and investment, science and technology, climate change and sustainable development, health and education.

He expressed his profound desire to strengthen the relations based on development cooperation.

He affirmed that the Pakistan Railways had been benefiting from General Electric locomotives provided by the US, and based on their vitality, another order had been placed recently.

Similarly, Tarar mentioned, Tarbela and Mangla dams were also symbols of Pakistan-US cooperation.

He further stated that the Karachi-Peshawar railway line had been affected by floods at certain vulnerable points and the US could cooperate with the Pakistan Railways to reclaim the tracks and secure them from future devastation.

He further apprised that Pakistan had entered into successful international agreements in Gwadar and the country was attracting foreign investments from global partners.

Tarar said Pakistan had played a vital role in COP-27, and was striving to comply with the environmental standards issued by the Climate Conference, in all sectors.

The US ambassador said the focus had shifted from Pakistan's bordering and tribal areas to flood-affected areas of Northern Sindh and South Punjab.

Furthermore, possibilities were being explored for providing clean drinking water and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in those areas, he added.

Donald Blome said Pakistan had an excellent opportunity to attract foreign investments in the wake of diversification of industries and businesses into South-Asian economies. Likewise, American International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC) had expressed its eagerness to make large-scale investments in Pakistan.

He said, "The US is ready to help Pakistan in creating a business-friendly environment to boost investments. The US wishes to cooperate with Pakistan in achieving sustainable and green development, as per international standards."The meeting concluded by the minister's pledge to work with the US to eradicate poverty and deprivation in the country.