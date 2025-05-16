Open Menu

Shahid Thahim Paid Tribute Armed Forces On "Youm-e-Tashakur"

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Shahid Thahim paid tribute armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Sindh Minister for Labour & Human Resources Department, Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim, paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude) to mark Pakistan's historic victory over Indian aggression after a special meeting called by Governor of Sindh in Sindh Assembly on Friday.

Meeting held in the Sindh assembly is part of nationwide celebrations to commemorate Pakistan's remarkable achievement.

Where members of the Provincial Assembly pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces who fought bravely and courage to defend our motherland and foiled Indians during the Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos.

Sindh Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim condemned Indian false Propaganda and fake news against Pakistan .

He said that our Labour department will keep organizing various events, such as seminars, workshops, and sports competitions among labors to celebrate the victory.

Expressing his gratitude and solidarity with the Pakistan Army for the courageous manner in which our forces given a perfect reply to India on May 10 and raised the prestige of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan in the whole world he said.

Shahid Thahim further stated that Those who were saying that Pakistan has a weak economy must have realized after this incident we are united and have much strength to defeat our enemies.

