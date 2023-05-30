Shahida dispels impression of slow progress of CPEC projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali on Tuesday dispelled the impression of the slow progress of important projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the slow progress of all projects of National Highways Authority, especially CPEC projects she said, that work on Thakot-Havelian, Hakla, D.I Khan, Sukkur and Multan Motorways was completed and operational.

About the Chitral-Shandur road infrastructure project, she said, it would be completed by December next year and Rs1200 million had been allocated for this project.

Shahida regretted that the project was neglected by the previous government.