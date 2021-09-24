UrduPoint.com

Shahida Elected Unopposed As President WCCI Peshawar

Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Shahida Perveen, Maria Dastagir and Saima Amjad have been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Peshawar division for 2021-22.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission during its meeting held here on Friday.

Members of the Election Commission Zarmina Ali Zulfiqar, Shama Sajjad and Azra Nooren were present during the meeting.

According to the election commission, Shahida Perveen has been elected unopposed president, Maria Dastagir senior vice president and Saima Amjad as vice president of the women's chamber for the term of 2021-22, as no one has submitted nomination papers to contest for these top positions.

Sofia Noor, Maria Dastagir and Nighat Javed from Corporate Group while Saima Amjad, Afifa Sajjad and Humaira Bilour from Associate Group have already been elected unopposed members of the WCCI's executive committee for 2021-22.

Newly elected president Shahida Parveen and other office bearers of the women chamber vowed that no stone will remain unturned for resolution of the businesswomen issues and make vigorous efforts to provide them congenial atmosphere for marketing their finishing products.

Women have an immense contribution toward the economic development of the country, they viewed.

However, he emphasized that the government should facilitate businesswomen and resolve their issues on priority basis as well as provision of financial support.

They emphasized on economic empowerment of womenfolk at every level.

