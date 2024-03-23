Shahida Perven appointed as convener of FPCCI women regional standing committee on women empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President, Qurrat-ul-Ain has appointed Mrs. Shahida Perven as convener of FPCCI Women KP regional standing committee on women empowerment and development for the year 2024-25.

In a statement issued on Saturday, it was announced that a committee chairperson has been given the authority to appoint 9 professional and experienced members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 14 days. The committee is expected to convene a meeting within 30 days.

She is advised to hold at least one meeting of her respective committee quarterly and a summary of actions to be taken by the committee may be furnished to the FPCCI secretariat for necessary dissemination to the executive committee.

The performance and contribution of the committee will be highlighted and published in the FPCCI performance report.

The activities of the committee would be reviewed on a quarterly basis and if the committee remained non-functional, the convenership would be withdrawn.

She is further advised to keep close coordination with the FPCCI secretariat for necessary assistance in order to make the committee successful.