- Home
- Pakistan
- Shahida Perven appointed as convener of FPCCI women regional standing committee on women empowerment
Shahida Perven Appointed As Convener Of FPCCI Women Regional Standing Committee On Women Empowerment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President, Qurrat-ul-Ain has appointed Mrs. Shahida Perven as convener of FPCCI Women KP regional standing committee on women empowerment and development for the year 2024-25.
In a statement issued on Saturday, it was announced that a committee chairperson has been given the authority to appoint 9 professional and experienced members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 14 days. The committee is expected to convene a meeting within 30 days.
She is advised to hold at least one meeting of her respective committee quarterly and a summary of actions to be taken by the committee may be furnished to the FPCCI secretariat for necessary dissemination to the executive committee.
The performance and contribution of the committee will be highlighted and published in the FPCCI performance report.
The activities of the committee would be reviewed on a quarterly basis and if the committee remained non-functional, the convenership would be withdrawn.
She is further advised to keep close coordination with the FPCCI secretariat for necessary assistance in order to make the committee successful.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hamza Nasir emphasizes unity on Pakistan Day4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of anti-encroachments, cleanliness drive launched in Quetta14 minutes ago
-
Parliament-to-Parliament contacts vital for regional prosperity: NA Speaker14 minutes ago
-
57 drug peddlers held14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day; a bright chapter of freedom movement: Mohsin Naqvi14 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string19 minutes ago
-
Nationalist party workers join national mainstream on Pakistan Day24 minutes ago
-
Arora emphasizes renewed commitment on Pakistan Day44 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of DI Khan attack martyred offered at Kohat54 minutes ago
-
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan award1 hour ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 3kg hashish recovered2 hours ago
-
Pakistan day ceremony held at DC office2 hours ago