Shahidullah Posted As Secretary Establishment KP
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Senior officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (APP), Shahidullah Khan, was posted as Secretary Establishment and Administration, Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) with immediate effect.
Shahidullah is a senior bureaucrat who has served in various key positions in KP, including IG Prisons, Secretary Environment, and Forests, among others, according to a notification.
He assumed charge of his office and started his official duties.