Shahidullah posted as Secretary Establishment KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Senior officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (APP), Shahidullah Khan, was posted as Secretary Establishment and Administration, Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) with immediate effect.

Shahidullah is a senior bureaucrat who has served in various key positions in KP, including IG Prisons, Secretary Environment, and Forests, among others, according to a notification.

He assumed charge of his office and started his official duties.