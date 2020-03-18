Shahidullah visits Nizampur wildlife park, directs for plantation

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has visited Nizampur Wildlife Park in Nowshera district and directed Forest Department officials for carrying out maximum plantation in the area during spring season to counter challenges of climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has visited Nizampur Wildlife Park in Nowshera district and directed Forest Department officials for carrying out maximum plantation in the area during spring season to counter challenges of climate change.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Environment and Forests Shafiulah Khan, Chief Conservator Wildlife, Dr Mohsin Farooq, Conservator Southern Circle, Shafqat Munir, Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar, Gulzar Rehman and other senior officials of the department.

The Secretary Environment went around of the park and planted a sapling to formally kick off spring plantation campaign in Nazimpur.

Chief Conservator Wildlife, Dr Mohsin Farooq briefed him about salient features of the park and different matters pertaining to it.

The Secretary directed plantation of saplings of different species mostly native plants in the areas to make Nazimpur lush green.

The first phase of billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) were completed under which 1.20 billion trees were planted during 2014-17 and additional one billion saplings would be planted during three years in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under 10BTAP.

The Secretary said trees plantation was a continued charity and if every person plant at least five plants and properly look after it than target of one billion trees would easily be achieved.