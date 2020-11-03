UrduPoint.com
Shahla Raza Stresses For Coordination Among Women Development Department, Concerned Agencies

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Tuesday said that an integrated and effective coordination among the complaint centers of Women Development Department and other concerned agencies was the need of the hour to ensure provision of immediate relief to the affected women.

Addressing a seminar jointly organised by Pathfinder International and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the provincial minister said that by empowering women economically, we could make them socially and financially independent, says a press release.

Syeda Shahla Raza said that there were laws to protect women rights. There was a need to make the public fully aware of these laws, for which effective liaison between all stakeholders was must.

She said that the women who register their complaints at the helpline 1094 of the department were being provided legal assistance as well as protection by the department.

She said the SHOs and IOs must be made aware of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, so that cases could be registered under the correct provisions while registering complaints.

The provincial minister appealed to the civil society especially the parents to play their effective role in preventing gender based violence.

Syeda Shehla Raza said that ensuring prevention of gender based violence was the top priority of the Sindh government and the role of society, media and police was of utmost importance in this regard.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Usman Chachar, Secretary Women Development Alia Shahid, Chairperson Sindh Women Commission Nuzhat Shireen, Dr Talib, Nazish Brohi and others also addressed the gathering.

