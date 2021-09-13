Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues redressal

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:34 PM

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahla Raza and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Jawed Nayab Leghari, will hold an open court on Wednesday, September 15, for public issues redressal

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahla Raza and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Jawed Nayab Leghari, will hold an open court on Wednesday, September 15, for public issues redressal.

According to a circular issued by the Deputy Commissioner on Monday, the open court will be held in Makli Gymkhana at 11 am.

All relevant officers of district have been directed to ensure their presence in the open court so that concerted efforts to be made to resolve the people's problems.

