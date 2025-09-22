Shahmir Khan Bhutto Appointed As Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 10:51 PM
The Government of Sindh, through the General Administration & Coordination Department, has issued a notification appointing Grade-20 officer Shahmir Khan Bhutto as the new Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad Division
It is worth mentioning that Mr. Bhutto previously served as the Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), where he rendered commendable services.
