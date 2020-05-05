Shahmir Khan Bhutto to hold additional charge in School Education, Literacy dept

Director General (Monitoring and Evaluation), Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, Shahmir Khan Bhutto, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary (GA) of the department and Mohammed Nadeem has been transferred

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Director General (Monitoring and Evaluation), Sindh school education and Literacy Department, Shahmir Khan Bhutto, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary (GA) of the department and Mohammed Nadeem has been transferred.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Mohammed Nadeem, Additional Secretary (GA), School Education and Literacy Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect until further as Additional Secretary (Law) of the department against and an existing vacancy.