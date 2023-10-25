Shahnawaz Ameer denies Sara’s Inam murder allegations

Shahnawaz Ameer, the main suspect of Sara Inam’s murder, has denied all the allegations of murder against him during the hearing in the District and Sessions Court on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Shahnawaz Ameer, the main suspect of Sara Inam’s murder, has denied all the allegations of murder against him during the hearing in the District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Shahnawaz Ameer said that he would present the evidence of his innocence on next date of hearing.

“Sara Inam married to me in July 2022 without her parent’s permission and her family was not happy with our marriage,” he added.

He said that on the night of the incident, Sara came to my house and had a great time with the family, then went to sleep.

Later she got up from her sleep and went to the washroom, and at that time he was sleeping.

“I woke up at 7 a.m. and went to the F-8 Market for a breakfast,” he said.

Shahnawaz Amir said that when he came back at 9 o'clock, Sara was not present in the room. He found her lying in the bathtub.

He said Sara was dead when he saw her. Somebody had killed her in his absence, he claimed.

He alleged that the police deliberately did not release the CCTV footage of his house.

The court adjourned the case till November 1.