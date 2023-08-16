Open Menu

Shahpur Police Safely Recover Kidnapped Man

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Shahpur police safely recover kidnapped man

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :In a successful action, the Shahpur police of Rural Division on Wednesday safely recovered a man, kidnapped for ransom from OPF Colony here.

SP Rural, Zafar Ahmad Khan told the media that a man named Tafseerullah was kidnapped from OPF Colony near Ring Road and the kidnappers were demanding US Dollars 0.2 million for his safe release. During the abduction, the accused locked the other family members in a washroom and kidnapped Tafseerullah at gunpoint.

The Shahpur police during the investigation find out that four accused including an afghan national were involved in the kidnapping of Tafseerullah.

After arresting all four accused, police safely recovered the kidnapped man from a house in Baghban area of Urmer police station.

The four accused identified as Rahimullah, Habibullah, Imran alias Shehbaz and their ring leader, Ashiq Ullah were shifted to the police station for interrogation and further legal procedure.

