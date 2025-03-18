Open Menu

Shahrah-e-Bhutto To Be Opened Till Quaidabad Next Month: Saeed Ghani

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be opened till Quaidabad next month: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, Tuesday, vowed that 15 km long section-I of Shahrah-e-Bhutto stretched from Jam Sadiq bridge to Quaidabad will be opened for motorists in April 2025.

The entire project, a 39 kilometer dual expressway along the Malir River providing connectivity with major highways, will be completed within the estimated cost of Rs 54 billion by December 2025, he said while briefing the media persons during a visit of the under construction project.

The Special Assistants to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Waqar Mehdi, Ali Rashidi, Raza Haroon, and Advisor to Sindh CM Syed Najmi Alam and Raja Razaq; project director Niaz Soomro, and other officers concerned were also present at the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the phase-II of the first section of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto is 15 kilometer long and it also constitutes a 4 km long overhead bridge over the main railway line and Quaidabad bridge.

The expressway, named after the former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, will provide a new southern alternative route for carrying traffic particularly from the port and industrial areas to main highways while reducing commuting time from KPT Flyover to National Highway N5 and Motorway M9.

The minister said that Jam Sadiq bridge to Quaidabad section of the expressway reduces the travel time significantly and completion of the phase-II will facilitate traffic to Malir and Thatta districts.

