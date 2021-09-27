UrduPoint.com

Shahram Directs To Complete Schools' Construction By October

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Intermediate and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday directed to complete ongoing construction and renovation work in all government's schools in Swabi and Batagram districts by October 2021.

He chaired a meeting held here on Monday at his office accompanied by Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Communication and Construction, Riaz Khan to review construction work on schools.

Shahram Tarakai directed quarters concerned to immediate resolve issues relating to building design that are not inline with PC-1. He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and action would be taken against those involved in corruption or malpractices.

He said that Communication and Works (C&W) and Education Department should accelerate their monitoring process and take stern action against contractors involved in using substandard material.

He said provincial government has prioritized education sector and work for timely completion of these projects was in progress on emergency basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant Riaz Khan directed officers of C&W to visit all the ongoing projects to ensure timely completion of these projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Engr. Ejaz Ansari, chief engineers C&W district Swabi and Battagram, male and female district education officers, and officers of planning and monitoring.

