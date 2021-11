Shahram felicitates newly inducted cabinet members

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday felicitated newly inducted members in provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday felicitated newly inducted members in provincial cabinet.

Shahram Khan in a tweet, congratulated Kamran Khan Bangash and Arshad Ayub who have been notified as provincial ministers and the re-designation of three special assistants Riaz Khan, Muhammad Arif Ahmadzai and Muhammad Zahoor as Advisors.