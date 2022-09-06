Shahram for installation of solar system at schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday directed the education department to install solar at schools having IT labs besides timely completion of all development projects in merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on on-going and new developmental schemes in the merged districts, he emphasized upon public-private partnership schemes and construction of new schools as per modern designs.

He directed to complete PC-I of all those pending schemes and send it for approval within a week.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about the development schemes across KP including in the merged districts and it was said that there were a total 61 development schemes in education sector were in progress in settle areas including 17 new and 44 on-going.

Similarly, in the merged districts there were a total 19 schemes including 18 new and one on-going scheme.

The meeting discussed upgradation of schools, setting up of labs, examination halls and cadet colleges and feasibility studies of various other schemes in details.

The meeting was attended by secretary Education Motasim Billah, Director Education Hafiz Ibrahim and representatives of education department.

On the occasion, the minister said that soon an award distribution ceremony would be held at Chief Minister House for best teachers and students.