Shahram for revamping KP Textbook Board on modern lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday underlined the importance of streamlining Khyber Pakthunkhwa Textbook board on modern lines through digitalization to provide online availability of books for students across the province.

He was chairing a review meeting of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Textbook Board attended by Special Secretary Education Shahbaz, Chairman Textbook Board Rashid Khan, Director Information Technology Board Muhammad Asim Jamsheed and other officials of all relevant organizations.

The minister directed the Chairman Textbook Board to take immediate steps in this regard for which Khyber Pakthunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) will provide technical assistance.

Shahram Khan directed that separate IT section should be setup in the Textbook Board for which staff would be appointed on the merit, adding that later IT section will be upgraded into IT directorate.

He also directed to accelerate work on various applications, software programs and update website of the Textbook Board. The minister said that international standard IT software and hardware equipments would be installed in the Board. He said that the purpose of digitalization was to provide state of the art education facilities and make students familiar with modern education tools.