Shahram Inaugurates Cleanliness Drive In Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai Friday launched a special cleanliness drive in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai Friday launched a special cleanliness drive in Peshawar.

The Minister, on the occasion said disposing off the wastes of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha is major task to be handled by the local government, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said more than seven thousand workers including youth, volunteers and social media activists are participating in the drive.

Shahram said twenty million rupees have been allocated to give reward to workers in acknowledgment of their performance. He asked the people to cooperate with the workers in order to make this drive successful.

