Shahram reviews opening of schools in flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai here on Tuesday directed concerned quarters to constitute a committee regarding prefabricated infrastructure development in schools situated in flood affected areas.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held here at his office to review opening of schools in flood affected areas. The meeting was told that a total of 810 schools have been reopened throughout the province by providing essential relief assistance while infrastructure work was being started in remaining partially and fully damaged schools.

It was said that educational activities were in progress in the entire 810 flood affected schools where students and teachers attended regularly.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister sought a report within four to five days regarding infrastructure development of the schools and said that no leniency would be tolerated in providing relief goods to these schools.

Shahram Khan also directed staff of E&SE to complete promotion process of teachers and vacant posts of teachers should be filled on an emergency basis and said that children's education will not be affected in any way.