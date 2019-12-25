UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahram Tarakai Shares Christmas Greetings With Christian Community

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:33 PM

Shahram Tarakai shares Christmas greetings with Christian community

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday shared Christmas greetings with Christian community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday shared Christmas greetings with Christian community.

In a message issued here, Shahram said that role of minorities in development of the country could not be undermined, adding minority and majority communities should collectively work for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

He also congratulated all the Christian serving in Local Government department, Town Municipal Administrations and Water and Sanitation Companies.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Water Christmas Progress Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Christian community celebrate Christmas in Khairpu ..

2 minutes ago

Stokes rejoins England team as ill father does bet ..

2 minutes ago

AJK-based Christian community celebrates Christmas ..

2 minutes ago

Over 70% of Seoul Residents Support Korean Reunifi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to lay foundation ..

5 minutes ago

Moong pulse price touches Rs 220 to Rs 260 per kg

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.