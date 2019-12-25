Shahram Tarakai shares Christmas greetings with Christian community

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday shared Christmas greetings with Christian community.

In a message issued here, Shahram said that role of minorities in development of the country could not be undermined, adding minority and majority communities should collectively work for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

He also congratulated all the Christian serving in Local Government department, Town Municipal Administrations and Water and Sanitation Companies.