Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:06 PM

Shahram Tarakai terms Prime Minister address to nation as reflection of statesmanship

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Taraki has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation was real reflection of his great statesmanship and wisdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Taraki has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation was real reflection of his great statesmanship and wisdom.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been displayed again as a leader of great vision towards his country and humanity.

Expressing his reaction over the Prime Minister address's to the nation, he said such kind of wisdom, vision and bravery was much needed for Pakistan. "The Prime Minster would translate his words into action," he maintained.

Prime Minister's address to the nation was a true reflection of statesman in which he gave a hope to nation to rise again and overcome present economic crisis in the country.

He said that Prime Minister spoke from his heart in his address in which he revealed reasons how the country was plundered by the past government and huge burden of debt was passed on to his government.

Shahram Khan said that nation believes in each and every word of Prime Minister and would extend its full support to the government to implement its welfare agenda.

