Shahram urges parents to enroll children for uniform curriculum

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday urged parents to enroll their children and get benefit of uniform curriculum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday urged parents to enroll their children and get benefit of uniform curriculum.

Talking to APP, Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that coronavirus has affected the education system not only in KP and Pakistan but across the world. He said that now the government has decided to provide more opportunities to children to get quality education and launched Single National Curriculum (SNC) from grades 1 to 5.

The minister said that he is happy and feeling proud that uniform curriculum has been implanted in KP's all public and private schools.

The minister said that the decision was taken to provide equal education to all children, adding that uniform curriculum would eliminate discrimination and status based education system in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As part of efforts to introduce a uniform education system across the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is first ever province by implementing a uniform curriculum.

He said the Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started enrollment campaign to admit 800,000 out of school children in public sector schools.

Tarakai further informed that a hefty amount of Rs 3 billion has been allocated to provide furniture to all school students across the province.

He said the second shift in schools was also being started in far-flung and winter zone areas with the aim to provide more learning facilities to students in government schools.

Under Early Childhood Education, he said more rooms were being constructed in Primary schools to encourage children towards schooling.

The minister appealed to the parents and civil society workers to support the government in the enrollment campaign and admit their children at public schools as the government is taking measures to provide quality education in their areas.