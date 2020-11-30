UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahram Urges Students Pay Attention To Homework

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Shahram urges students pay attention to homework

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday directed students to pay special attention to homework and assignments so that their marks would be counted in the annual examination.

The minister said students in all schools in the province are called to take only one class in a week in which they are given homework and assignments.

The minister directed that all the school administration and students should follow the SOPs and violations of the instructions will result in legal action.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to Government Higher Secondary School Cantt No. 1 here on Monday. Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and District Education Officer Peshawar also accompanied him.

Shahram Khan Tarakai inspected various classes on the occasion and encouraged the students to implement SOPs.

Responding a question, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the second wave of Corona is very dangerous which claimed hundreds of lives.

The PDMs are stubborn and playing with the lives of the people, while they have also declared the corona test mandatory for participation in public meetings.

Referring to the provision of facilities in schools, the provincial education minister said that the facilities were being providing to schools by parents teachers council.

About 25,000 vacancies have been advertised for the availability of teachers across the province including merged districts said the minister.

He said that the Education Department is also taking steps for online classes through WhatsApp groups, social media and Education Department website.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that I am personally monitoring the entire system.

Instructions have also been issued to all District Education Officers and Education Monitoring Authority to ensure implementation of SOPs and provide facilities to students.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Social Media Visit Media All Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

21 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.