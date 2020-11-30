Shahram urges students pay attention to homework

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday directed students to pay special attention to homework and assignments so that their marks would be counted in the annual examination.

The minister said students in all schools in the province are called to take only one class in a week in which they are given homework and assignments.

The minister directed that all the school administration and students should follow the SOPs and violations of the instructions will result in legal action.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to Government Higher Secondary School Cantt No. 1 here on Monday. Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and District Education Officer Peshawar also accompanied him.

Shahram Khan Tarakai inspected various classes on the occasion and encouraged the students to implement SOPs.

Responding a question, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the second wave of Corona is very dangerous which claimed hundreds of lives.

The PDMs are stubborn and playing with the lives of the people, while they have also declared the corona test mandatory for participation in public meetings.

Referring to the provision of facilities in schools, the provincial education minister said that the facilities were being providing to schools by parents teachers council.

About 25,000 vacancies have been advertised for the availability of teachers across the province including merged districts said the minister.

He said that the Education Department is also taking steps for online classes through WhatsApp groups, social media and Education Department website.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that I am personally monitoring the entire system.

Instructions have also been issued to all District Education Officers and Education Monitoring Authority to ensure implementation of SOPs and provide facilities to students.