Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

The celebrity couple takes to social media, shares interesting pictures on Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Apri 5th, 2023) Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, two prominent figures in Pakistan's entertainment industry, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Umrah.

The couple, who had been open about their faith and the role it had played in their lives, are currently in Makkah al-Mukarramah, where they have been blessed with the opportunity to perform Umrah in Baitullah.

Shahroz has taken to Instagram to document their journey, sharing photos and videos of themselves in Ihram, the traditional clothing worn by pilgrims during Umrah.

In one of the videos, Sadaf can be seen wearing a black burqa as she prays inside the Haram.

The couple's fans have been quick to congratulate them on their pilgrimage, with many expressing their admiration and appreciation for their devotion to their faith. The images and videos shared by Shahroz have been widely liked and shared on social media.