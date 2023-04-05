Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Shahroz, Sadaf Seek Spiritual Renewal In Umrah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

The celebrity couple takes to social media, shares interesting pictures on Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Apri 5th, 2023) Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, two prominent figures in Pakistan's entertainment industry, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Umrah.

The couple, who had been open about their faith and the role it had played in their lives, are currently in Makkah al-Mukarramah, where they have been blessed with the opportunity to perform Umrah in Baitullah.

Shahroz has taken to Instagram to document their journey, sharing photos and videos of themselves in Ihram, the traditional clothing worn by pilgrims during Umrah.

In one of the videos, Sadaf can be seen wearing a black burqa as she prays inside the Haram.

The couple's fans have been quick to congratulate them on their pilgrimage, with many expressing their admiration and appreciation for their devotion to their faith. The images and videos shared by Shahroz have been widely liked and shared on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Makkah Sadaf Kanwal Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

32 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

54 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

1 hour ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

2 hours ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.