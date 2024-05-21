Shahryar Afridi Meets Chiefs Of PESCO, TESCO On Loadshedding Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahryar Afridi on Tuesday met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on loadshedding issue in district Kohat.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Daud Shah Afridi was also present on the occasion, and informed the PESCO chief about the unscheduled and illegal loadshedding of electricity in Kohat.
Shahryar Afridi while Informing the PESCO chief about the concern and anger being found in public asked him to provide immediate relief to the consumers.
He also discussed ways and means to reduce the load shedding period, line losses and transformers including grid stations in Kohat.
Meanwhile, the MNA also contacted the TESCO chief and informed him about the load shedding of electricity in Kohat district coming under the management of the company.
He also had a detailed discussion with him regarding Dara Adam Khel and Jawaki grid stations, feeders and transformers.
