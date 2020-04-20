Shahwani confirms 33 more cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani on Monday confirmed that 33 more coronavirus positive cases surfaced in the province taking the tally to 465.

He said more than 286 people were tested out of which 33 cases were positive and they were sent to hospital adding 161 patients had been recovered from the coronavirus.

He also urged people to cooperate with the provincial government and adopt the precautionary measures against the deadly virus.