Shahwani confirms four fresh cases in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :At least four new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in Balochistan after their corona test reports as total numbers of patients rose to 210 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani, at least 45 people were tested and four of them were diagnosed positive today.

He said four patients were reported to be locally transmitted and were shifted isolation ward for treatment, while 76 patients have been recovered from the corona virus in Balochistan.

He said all possible measures were being taken to quell the spread of the pandemic and provision of protective kits and medical equipment were being supplied to doctors in respective hospitals of province, aiming to expedite works of precautionary measures against the pandemic virus.