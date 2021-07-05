UrduPoint.com
Shahwani Terms PM's Visit To Gwadar A Positive Sign For Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:08 PM

Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Monday termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Gwadar a positive sign for the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Monday termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Gwadar a positive sign for the province.

He, in a statement, said the prime minister was taking special interest in the construction and development of Balochistan as it was lagging behind the other provinces.

Shahwani said during his visit to Gwadar, the prime minister inaugurated several projects including Gwadar Phase II which would significantly uplift the province.

He said the future of Pakistan was linked with Gwadar as ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would take the country to new heights of development and prosperity.

The CPEC development projects would also provide the best employment opportunities to the youth of the province, he added.

Lauding the 'ease of doing' policy of the incumbent government, he said now other countries were also investing in Pakistan.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was also trying his best to address the issues of the people and provide them basic facilities at their doorstep.

