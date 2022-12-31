UrduPoint.com

Shahwani Visits TB Center Turbat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Manager TB Control Program Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani on Saturday visited the TB Center established in the Teaching Hospital Makran Medical College, Turbat.

DHO Ketch Dr. Latif Dashti, MS Teaching Hospital Turbat Dr. Tariq Sakhi, DTC Dr. Musa Baloch accompanied him.

Talking to the teaching staff, Dr. Asif Shahwani said that the establishment of MDR center will help control TB disease more effectively. Efforts are afoot to establish five such centers in Kech district.

He further said that the gen expert machines will help better diagnose TB disease.

Earlier, the provincial TB control program manager was briefed about the performance of the TB center.

